F-35 Launches

220830-N-XN177-2048 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 30, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angel Aguilar, from Sun Valley, California, cleans an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 30, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

Date Taken: 08.29.2022