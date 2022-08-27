Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wounded American Veterans Event [Image 4 of 4]

    Wounded American Veterans Event

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, left, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks to a participant of the Wounded American Veterans Event (WAVE) at the Navy Pensacola Yacht Club in Pensacola, Florida, August 27, 2022. WAVE is a volunteer initiative organized and hosted by Navy Yacht Club Pensacola and Pensacola Yacht Club to honor the nation’s disabled and combat wounded veterans. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 10:05
    Photo ID: 7394080
    VIRIN: 220827-N-YW264-1019
    Resolution: 6164x4109
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded American Veterans Event [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wounded American Veterans Event
    Wounded American Veterans Event
    Wounded American Veterans Event
    Wounded American Veterans Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    US Navy
    YW264

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT