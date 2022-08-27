Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, left, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks to participants of the Wounded American Veterans Event (WAVE) at the Navy Pensacola Yacht Club in Pensacola, Florida, August 27, 2022. WAVE is a volunteer initiative organized and hosted by Navy Yacht Club Pensacola and Pensacola Yacht Club to honor the nation’s disabled and combat wounded veterans. NETC’s mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

