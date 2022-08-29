39th ABW Victory Day Message

Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, congratulates our Turkish partners on their recent promotions and wishes them a happy Victory Day. Victory Day is a Turkish holiday where all eligible military personnel rank up. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman David D. McLoney)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:31
|Photo ID:
|7393770
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-GI539-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|509.15 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AB, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
