220829-N-UL352-1471 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 29, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), right, sails with Egyptian Navy amphibious assault ship ENS Gamal Adbel Nasser (L 1010) and Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Al-Galala (FFG 1002) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:27 Photo ID: 7393732 VIRIN: 220829-N-UL352-1471 Resolution: 2988x2240 Size: 1.71 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.