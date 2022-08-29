Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220829-N-UL352-1471 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 29, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), right, sails with Egyptian Navy amphibious assault ship ENS Gamal Adbel Nasser (L 1010) and Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Al-Galala (FFG 1002) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7393732
    VIRIN: 220829-N-UL352-1471
    Resolution: 2988x2240
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy
    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USS Delbert D. Black
    USCENTCOMPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT