220829-N-UL352-1647 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug 29, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), left, sails with Egyptian Navy amphibious assault ship ENS Gamal Adbel Nasser (L 1010) and Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Al-Galala (FFG 1002) in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 29. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 02:27
|Photo ID:
|7393729
|VIRIN:
|220829-N-UL352-1647
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts PASSEX with Egyptian Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
