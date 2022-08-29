USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Underway Operations

East China Sea (Aug. 29, 2022) Fireman Gabriel Linn, from Paso Robles, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), cleans the ship’s mess decks while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

