East China Sea (Aug. 29, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Kamilo Ahhing, from American Samoa, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), uses a powered wire brush to polish brass in the ship’s hangar bay while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 23:01 Photo ID: 7393661 VIRIN: 220829-N-FI026-1072 Resolution: 5316x3544 Size: 1.37 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Underway Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.