USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras

PUERTO CORTES, Honduras - (Aug. 26, 2022) – Chief Operations Specialist Timothy Weier, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), signs the Honduran naval staff academy visitor book during a tour as the ship arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, Aug. 26, 2022.. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

