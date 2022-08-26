Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras [Image 6 of 7]

    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras

    HONDURAS

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220826-M-JX780-1165
    PUERTO CORTES, Honduras - (Aug. 26, 2022) – Chief Operations Specialist Timothy Weier, assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10), signs the Honduran naval staff academy visitor book during a tour as the ship arrives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, Aug. 26, 2022.. Burlington is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support expeditionary maintenance to deployed littoral combat ships operating in the region and conduct theater security cooperation engagements to maintain access, enhance interoperability and build enduring partnerships in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brendan Mullin/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7393623
    VIRIN: 220826-M-JX780-1165
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: HN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras
    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras
    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras
    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras
    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras
    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras
    USNS Burlington Pulls into Puerto Cortes, Honduras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Partner Nations
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Honduras Navy
    USNS Burlington (T-EPF-10)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT