    Battle Damage Fire Below Decks

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Seng Vang (left) and Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Juan Marco Perez, both reservists with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, participate in a battle damage fire scenario aboard the Self Defense Test Ship Aug. 25 during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD). After Perez puts out a hypothetical fire, Vang enters the space to shut down electrical power while he uses Cisco Systems’ Webex Expert on Demand Augmented Reality headset to communicate with the simulated battle damage command and control center being monitored by Machinists Mate 1st Class David Wayne (not pictured), who watches the activity through Vang’s headset using a nearby laptop. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released) 



    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    Port Hueneme
    NSWC PHD
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

