    Battle Damage Fire Below Decks Scenario

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Juan Marco Perez, a reservist with the Navy’s Surge Maintenance program, gears up for a battle damage fire simulation below decks on the Self Defense Test Ship Aug. 25 during the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. Perez wears a self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, which prohibits the wearer from talking through a standard headset with microphone. One of the technologies tested in this scenario was a throat mic from Savox Communications Inc., with a cable connected to a hypothetical Sailor wearing a headset at the ship’s damage command and control center. Prior to entering the space, Perez first checked the temperature of the door with a custom magnetometer from Magnetic Wave that allows for precision blind-side locating for hot work. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

    TAGS

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NSWC PHD
    Port Hueneme Division
    NAVSEA 05T
    REPTX
    Repair Technology Exercise

