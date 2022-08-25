Jacob Martin (left) and John Kendrick with Integrated Solutions for Systems (IS4S) try their 3D-printed cover on the Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) camera cable area aboard the Self Defense Test Ship during the Aug. 25 Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. IS4S was one of several companies on site for the event to design a solution to prevent the cables from continually fraying when a canvas cover is regular removed and replaced. IS4S used nylon carbon fiber to construct the cover and printed it in two pieces, and then used standard plastic epoxy to glue it together. The entire process took about 40 hours. (U.S. Navy photo by Dana Rene White/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 18:37 Photo ID: 7393468 VIRIN: 220825-N-HH412-003 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.59 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Damage Electrical Scenario, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.