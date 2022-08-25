Bimetallic Strip Inspection and Repair Demonstration

From left: Terydon Inc. Director of Strategic Technology Terry Gromes Jr. demonstrates the HH-40 hand-held tool to remove corrosion from a bimetallic strip as his company’s Director of Operations Michael Gonzales monitors his progress during the fourth day of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)



Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.



NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

