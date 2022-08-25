Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bimetallic Strip Inspection and Repair Demonstration

    Bimetallic Strip Inspection and Repair Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: Terydon Inc. Director of Strategic Technology Terry Gromes Jr. demonstrates the HH-40 hand-held tool to remove corrosion from a bimetallic strip as his company’s Director of Operations Michael Gonzales monitors his progress during the fourth day of the Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, aboard the Self Defense Test Ship at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on Aug. 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate Technology Office (NAVSEA 05T) is sponsoring REPTX 2022 and selected 65 technologies to participate.

    NSWC PHD is a field activity of NAVSEA and is located at Naval Base Ventura County in California.

