    Tripler Army Medical Center's Col. Bruce Ong visits Hawaii Tokai International College [Image 1 of 6]

    Tripler Army Medical Center's Col. Bruce Ong visits Hawaii Tokai International College

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Col. Bruce Ong provided a presentation to medical students, Hawaii Tokai International College. His topics included Tripler’s mission in the Pacific, Army Medicine, the value of serving Soldiers, and his medical combat experiences.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 17:21
    Photo ID: 7393333
    VIRIN: 220816-D-HQ507-750
    Resolution: 3000x2187
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center's Col. Bruce Ong visits Hawaii Tokai International College [Image 6 of 6], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

