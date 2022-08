U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur discusses of her goals and ideas with the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing leadership, during a visit to the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2022. Kaptur visited the 180FW to learn about the Wing’s current priorities, mission and future.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 15:43 Photo ID: 7393196 VIRIN: 220829-Z-HS920-0030 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 30.24 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marcy Kaptur Visits the 180FW [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.