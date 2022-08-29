Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marcy Kaptur Visits the 180FW [Image 2 of 8]

    Marcy Kaptur Visits the 180FW

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur discusses of her goals and ideas with the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing leadership, during a visit to the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2022. Kaptur visited the 180FW to learn about the Wing’s current priorities, mission and future.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

