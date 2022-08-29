Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Einar Axel Malmstrom [Image 2 of 2]

    Col. Einar Axel Malmstrom

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Beau Wade 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    A painting of Col. Einar Axel Malmstrom painted by B. Peters. Aug. 29, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. (U.S. Air Force photo by Beau Wade)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7392951
    VIRIN: 220829-F-GL494-0002
    Resolution: 2770x3446
    Size: 10.66 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    malmstrom air force base
    malmstrom
    341st missile wing
    Col. Malmstrom
    Einar Axel Malmstrom

