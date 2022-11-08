Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site [Image 2 of 2]

    POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Space Base Delta 1

    THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – The Polar Orbiting Geophysical Observatory, operated by Space Delta 6 – Cyber Operations, 23rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1, is located more than 700 miles north of the Arctic Circle on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 11, 2022. The detachment is the northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site and is responsible for collecting data and pushing commands to the United States and allied government satellite programs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

