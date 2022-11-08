POGO: The Northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site

THULE AIR BASE, Greenland – The Polar Orbiting Geophysical Observatory, operated by Space Delta 6 – Cyber Operations, 23rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 1, is located more than 700 miles north of the Arctic Circle on Thule Air Base, Greenland, Aug. 11, 2022. The detachment is the northernmost Space Force Satellite Control Network site and is responsible for collecting data and pushing commands to the United States and allied government satellite programs. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL