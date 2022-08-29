NAVSAFECOM's Global Submarine Safety Officer Course

The Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) Submarine Safety Division completed another Global Submarine Safety Officer Course Aug. 18. The four-day online course provides submarine officers and submarine-qualified chief and first class petty officers the knowledge and skills necessary to manage a functional safety program aboard submarines. It is one of three courses required to qualify for the safety professional Navy enlisted classification code and gives submariners the chance to connect with other fleet safety officers and personnel. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Willoughby).

