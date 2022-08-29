Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSAFECOM's Global Submarine Safety Officer Course

    NAVSAFECOM's Global Submarine Safety Officer Course

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Willoughby 

    Naval Safety Command

    The Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) Submarine Safety Division completed another Global Submarine Safety Officer Course Aug. 18. The four-day online course provides submarine officers and submarine-qualified chief and first class petty officers the knowledge and skills necessary to manage a functional safety program aboard submarines. It is one of three courses required to qualify for the safety professional Navy enlisted classification code and gives submariners the chance to connect with other fleet safety officers and personnel. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Willoughby).

    Safety
    Submarines
    Training
    NAVSAFECOM

