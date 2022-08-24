Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220825-N-XH769-1227 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors and U.S. Marines conduct Landing Craft operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Aug. 25, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Clark) (This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white)

