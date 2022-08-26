Mother and daughter perform duet for Women's Equality Day

Sachiko Furuhata, international concert pianist, and her daughter, Sophie Kersting, perform a duet from the musical, “Mack and Mabel," at the 2022 Women's Equality Day ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 26, 2022.
|08.26.2022
|08.29.2022 05:22
|7392274
|220826-A-NH708-729
|6720x4480
|1.11 MB
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|0
|0
