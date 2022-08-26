Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mother and daughter perform duet for Women's Equality Day

    Mother and daughter perform duet for Women's Equality Day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Natalie Weaver 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sachiko Furuhata, international concert pianist, and her daughter, Sophie Kersting, perform a duet from the musical, “Mack and Mabel," at the 2022 Women's Equality Day ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 26, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 05:22
    Photo ID: 7392274
    VIRIN: 220826-A-NH708-729
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother and daughter perform duet for Women's Equality Day, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    21st TSC
    Team 21
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT