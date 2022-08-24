Lt. Col. Bonnie S. Kovatch, Allied Forces North Battalion commander, discusses the battalion's mission and purpose with the battalion’s five company commanders during a breakout session at the unit’s planning meeting in Szczecin, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 03:33
|Photo ID:
|7392251
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-QI808-8866
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year
