Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year [Image 1 of 3]

    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Lt. Col. Bonnie S. Kovatch, Allied Forces North Battalion commander, discusses the battalion's mission and purpose with the battalion’s five company commanders during a breakout session at the unit’s planning meeting in Szczecin, Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 03:33
    Photo ID: 7392251
    VIRIN: 220817-A-QI808-8866
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year
    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year
    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT