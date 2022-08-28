220828-N-DM318-1069 AIKAWA TOWN, Japan (Aug. 28, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coleman Krallis and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Joey Meyers, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, display rescue equipment following the conclusion of a bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise with Aikawa Town, Japan, Emergency Services. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 01:06 Photo ID: 7392201 VIRIN: 220828-N-DM318-1069 Resolution: 7076x4722 Size: 3.84 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.