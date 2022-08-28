220828-N-DM318-1042 AIKAWA TOWN, Japan (Aug. 28, 2022) Lt. Cmdr Greg Westin, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, presents a patch to mayor of Aikawa Town following the conclusion of a bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise with Aikawa Town Japan Emergency Services. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

