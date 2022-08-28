Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise

    JAPAN

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220828-N-DM318-1026 AIKAWA TOWN, Japan (Aug. 28, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Michael Simmonds, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, gives the all clear to hoists a training mannequin to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during a bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise with Aikawa Town, Japan, Emergency Services. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 01:06
    Photo ID: 7392197
    VIRIN: 220828-N-DM318-1026
    Resolution: 5903x4216
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise
    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise
    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise
    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise
    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise
    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise
    Bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT