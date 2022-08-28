220828-N-DM318-1026 AIKAWA TOWN, Japan (Aug. 28, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Michael Simmonds, assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, gives the all clear to hoists a training mannequin to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter during a bi-lateral emergency rescue exercise with Aikawa Town, Japan, Emergency Services. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

