Work completed by Soldiers with the Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, at a troop project is shown June 21, 2022, at Tactical Training Base Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The company worked on several projects to improve the training area during their 2022 annual training, including putting new metal siding on numerous buildings. Troop projects are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works and help improve the installation's infrastructure while at the same time providing training for Army engineer units. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 23:17 Photo ID: 7391985 VIRIN: 220621-A-OK556-9677 Resolution: 5128x3418 Size: 3.37 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troop project work at Fort McCoy's Tactical Training Base Courage [Image 42 of 42], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.