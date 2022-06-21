Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troop project work at Fort McCoy's Tactical Training Base Courage [Image 26 of 42]

    Troop project work at Fort McCoy's Tactical Training Base Courage

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Work completed by Soldiers with the Army Reserve's 389th Engineer Company of Des Moines, Iowa, at a troop project is shown June 21, 2022, at Tactical Training Base Courage on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The company worked on several projects to improve the training area during their 2022 annual training, including putting new metal siding on numerous buildings. Troop projects are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works and help improve the installation's infrastructure while at the same time providing training for Army engineer units. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 23:17
    Photo ID: 7391984
    VIRIN: 220621-A-OK556-9309
    Resolution: 4030x2715
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troop project work at Fort McCoy's Tactical Training Base Courage [Image 42 of 42], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin
    Army engineers
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    389th Engineer Company
    troop projects

