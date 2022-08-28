Team Air Force, Team Ukraine, and Team Navy celebrate winning medals in sitting volleyball at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, August 28, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7391834 VIRIN: 220828-A-HO992-1017 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.79 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Sitting Volleyball Finals [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Giselle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.