2022 DoD Warrior Games Sitting Volleyball Gold Game

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 28, 2022) Team Ukraine supporters cheer during the gold medal sitting volleyball match against Team Air Force at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

