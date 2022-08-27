Maria Bentinck, U.S. Army Retirement Program deputy director, addresses the audience during the Retiree Appreciation Day opening ceremony Aug. 27 outside Clark Hall. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
This work, Fort Drum welcomes "Soldier for Life" community to annual Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS
Fort Drum welcomes “Soldier for Life” community to annual Retiree Appreciation Day
