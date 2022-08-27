Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum welcomes “Soldier for Life” community to annual Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Drum welcomes “Soldier for Life” community to annual Retiree Appreciation Day

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, administers the oath of enlistment to a group of future Soldiers during the Retiree Appreciation Day opening ceremony Aug. 27 outside Clark Hall. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Retirement Services
    Fort Drum Retiree Appreciation Day

