Maj. Gen. (P) Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, administers the oath of enlistment to a group of future Soldiers during the Retiree Appreciation Day opening ceremony Aug. 27 outside Clark Hall. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7391818
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-XX986-001
|Resolution:
|5432x3200
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum welcomes “Soldier for Life” community to annual Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum welcomes “Soldier for Life” community to annual Retiree Appreciation Day
