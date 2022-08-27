Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171st ARW NORI 2022 [Image 6 of 6]

    171st ARW NORI 2022

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Eight KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing perform an elephant walk during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection, Aug. 27, 2022, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7391817
    VIRIN: 220827-Z-OK627-1086
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    USAF
    PAANG
    171ARW
    NORI
    71st Air Refueling Wing

