Troopers took part in GREYWOLF Readiness and Integration Training on 26 August, 2022. During the training troopers discussed stressors and issues they may have to deal with during a deployment and ways to deal with those issues. Training like this provides troopers with the tools to be resilient and overcome situations that could happen during a deployment.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 06:21
|Photo ID:
|7391680
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-GY122-843
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Troopers participate in GREYWOLF Readiness and Integration Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
