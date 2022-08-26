Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Troopers participate in GREYWOLF Readiness and Integration Training [Image 7 of 12]

    Troopers participate in GREYWOLF Readiness and Integration Training

    POLAND

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Capt. Melissa Marcelli-Flint behavioral health officer assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, teaches GREYWOLF Readiness and Integration Training on 26 August, 2022. During the training troopers discussed stressors and issues they may have to deal with during a deployment as well as ways to deal with those issues. Training like this provides troopers with the tools to be resilient and overcome situations that could happen during a deployment.

