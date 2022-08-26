Troopers participate in GREYWOLF Readiness and Integration Training

Troopers took part in GREYWOLF Readiness and Integration Training on 26 August, 2022. During the training troopers discussed stressors and issues they may have to deal with during a deployment and ways to deal with those issues. Training like this provides troopers with the tools to be resilient and overcome situations that could happen during a deployment.

