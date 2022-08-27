2022 DoD Warrior Games Sitting Volleyball

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 27, 2022) First Sgt. Benjamin Seekell, Team Air Force, competes in seating volleyball during the 2022 DoD Warrior Games, August 27, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)

