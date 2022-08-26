Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Forrest Sherman Underway Operations

    USS Forrest Sherman Underway Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220826-N-DH616-0002 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 26, 2022) A MH60R “Jaguar 606” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60 (HSM 60) launches off the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 07:27
    Photo ID: 7391128
    VIRIN: 220826-N-DH616-0004
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman Underway Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Forrest Sherman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT