Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brothers serve aboard USNS Mercy

    Brothers serve aboard USNS Mercy

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Burger, right, and Personnel Specialist Seaman Robert Burger, from Cincinnati, Ohio, take a photo aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 03:58
    Photo ID: 7391077
    VIRIN: 220617-N-HI500-1016
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers serve aboard USNS Mercy, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT