PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Burger, right, and Personnel Specialist Seaman Robert Burger, from Cincinnati, Ohio, take a photo aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 03:58
|Photo ID:
|7391077
|VIRIN:
|220617-N-HI500-1016
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers serve aboard USNS Mercy, by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
