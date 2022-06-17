Brothers serve aboard USNS Mercy

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2022) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Burger, right, and Personnel Specialist Seaman Robert Burger, from Cincinnati, Ohio, take a photo aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

