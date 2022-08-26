Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day Cake Cutting

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Airmen and Sailors take part in a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate Women’s Equality Day Aug. 8, 2022, at the Silver Dolphin Bistro on JBPHH, Hawaii. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting the right to vote to women. The amendment was first introduced in 1878. In 1971, the U.S. Congress designated August 26 as Women’s Equality Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 17:52
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day Cake Cutting, by SSgt Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cake Cutting
    Women’s Equality Day
    JBPHH
    USN
    USAF

