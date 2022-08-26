Women’s Equality Day Cake Cutting

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Airmen and Sailors take part in a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate Women’s Equality Day Aug. 8, 2022, at the Silver Dolphin Bistro on JBPHH, Hawaii. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting the right to vote to women. The amendment was first introduced in 1878. In 1971, the U.S. Congress designated August 26 as Women’s Equality Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

