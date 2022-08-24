326th Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation

More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 326th Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 24-25, 2022. Col. Chris Forrest, Chief, Research Programs, RSI, HQ USEUCOM, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

