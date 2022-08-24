Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    326th Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation [Image 9 of 15]

    326th Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Gregory Walker 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 326th Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 24-25, 2022. Col. Chris Forrest, Chief, Research Programs, RSI, HQ USEUCOM, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 17:31
    Photo ID: 7390811
    VIRIN: 220824-F-EU579-2113
    Resolution: 1156x770
    Size: 515.67 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 326th Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation [Image 15 of 15], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lackland
    basic military training
    JBSA-Lackland
    BMT
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
    BMT graduation

