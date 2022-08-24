More than 600 Airmen and Guardians assigned to the 326th Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, August 24-25, 2022. Col. Chris Forrest, Chief, Research Programs, RSI, HQ USEUCOM, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gregory Walker)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7390805
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-EU579-2008
|Resolution:
|3184x2120
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 326th Training Squadron Basic Military Training Graduation [Image 15 of 15], by Gregory Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
