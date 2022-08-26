Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBN Award Ceremony

    HHBN Award Ceremony

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion attend an award ceremony for fellow Paratroopers on Fort Bragg, NC, Aug. 26, 2022. Paratroopers recieved awards for their achievements and efforts in Poland. Paratroopers do what is right all the time, when no one is watching or telling them to do it. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Emely Opio-Wright)

    This work, HHBN Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Emely Opio-Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ParatrooperFirst #82nd #HHBN #Awards #HOOAH

