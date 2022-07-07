Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran [Image 4 of 4]

    Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Minnesota National Guard

    Mr. Stephen Rocheford, the President, CEO, and founder of Lavender Media, is presented the Minnesota Superior Civilian Service Award during a ceremony at the Veteran’s Service Building in Saint Paul, July 7, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7389956
    VIRIN: 220707-Z-ZZ999-026
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran
    Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran
    Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran
    Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Superior Civilian Service Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT