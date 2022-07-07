Minnesota National Guard recognizes partnership with LGBTQ+ community leader, veteran

Mr. Stephen Rocheford, the President, CEO, and founder of Lavender Media, is presented the Minnesota Superior Civilian Service Award during a ceremony at the Veteran’s Service Building in Saint Paul, July 7, 2022.
