1-502nd Infantry Regiment conducts SBF LFX

Soldiers assigned to Hardrock and Bulldog Company, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a Support by Fire Live Fire Exercise on August 26, 2022, at Babadag Training Area, Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Stacey Shaw, 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, Unit Public Affairs Representative.)

