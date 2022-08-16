220816-N-PC065-1156 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) – A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, deployed aboard to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), seen from the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), foreground, flies over the Finnish Navy Rauma-class patrol craft FSN Porvoo (PGG 72) during a photo exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) (This photo was taken in color and converted to black and white.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7389518 VIRIN: 220816-N-PC065-1156 Resolution: 3549x5324 Size: 1.26 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Finnish naval ships sail in formation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.