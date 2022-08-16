Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Finnish naval ships sail in formation

    U.S. and Finnish naval ships sail in formation

    BALTIC SEA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220816-N-PC065-1087 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) – The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), left, sails in formation with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a photo exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    22MEU
    US6thFleet
    LPD24
    KSGARGMEU
    TF612
    KearsargeARG

