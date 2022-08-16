U.S. and Finnish naval ships sail in formation

220816-N-PC065-1087 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) – The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), left, sails in formation with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a photo exercise in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 16, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

