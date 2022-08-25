Air Combat Command chief diversity and inclusion officer, Andrea Contratto, poses for a portrait at and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., August 26, 2022. Working in the position since February 2022, Contratto has plans to listen and collaborate across the enterprise to remove or mitigate roadblocks to inclusivity and equity that inhibit mission accomplishment.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 08:51
|Photo ID:
|7389340
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-UH796-0010
|Resolution:
|3753x5535
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Past and future firsts, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT