Air Combat Command chief diversity and inclusion officer, Andrea Contratto, poses for a portrait at and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., August 26, 2022. Working in the position since February 2022, Contratto has plans to listen and collaborate across the enterprise to remove or mitigate roadblocks to inclusivity and equity that inhibit mission accomplishment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:51 Photo ID: 7389340 VIRIN: 220825-F-UH796-0010 Resolution: 3753x5535 Size: 2.2 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Past and future firsts, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.