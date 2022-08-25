Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Past and future firsts

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Air Combat Command chief diversity and inclusion officer, Andrea Contratto, poses for a portrait at and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., August 26, 2022. Working in the position since February 2022, Contratto has plans to listen and collaborate across the enterprise to remove or mitigate roadblocks to inclusivity and equity that inhibit mission accomplishment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:51
    Photo ID: 7389340
    VIRIN: 220825-F-UH796-0010
    Resolution: 3753x5535
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Past and future firsts, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    ACC
    D&I
    Inclusion
    equity
    CDIO

