Established by a Joint Resolution of Congress in 1971, Women's Equality Day is observed on August 26 and commemorates the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which gave women the right to vote.



Women’s Equality Day is also a time to acknowledge the importance of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and to raise awareness of issues that continue to adversely affect the careers and advancement of women toward gaining full equality.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 08:09 Photo ID: 7389326 VIRIN: 220826-N-RC339-754 Resolution: 2550x2460 Size: 525.3 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s Equality Day – August 26, 2022, by Marisa Berkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.