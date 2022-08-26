Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day – August 26, 2022

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Marisa Berkey 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Established by a Joint Resolution of Congress in 1971, Women's Equality Day is observed on August 26 and commemorates the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which gave women the right to vote.

    Women’s Equality Day is also a time to acknowledge the importance of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and to raise awareness of issues that continue to adversely affect the careers and advancement of women toward gaining full equality.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

