220825-N-FB730-1034 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2022) Retail Service Specialist 3rd Class Lorenz Baul, from Dededo, Guam, inventories candy during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

